Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Cortexyme stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87.

In other news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $125,862.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $7,428,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $5,926,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $1,970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

