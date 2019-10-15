Cowen Analysts Give United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) a $96.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in United Continental by 9.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 380,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in United Continental by 9.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 68,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $53,183,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

