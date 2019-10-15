Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on November 5th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $165.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $150.34 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $11,676,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

