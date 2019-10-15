Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $150.34 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

