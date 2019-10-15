Craig Hallum Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

TRUP opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $738.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.46. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,473,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock worth $581,471 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

