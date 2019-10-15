Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.17. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,107 shares.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 8.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

