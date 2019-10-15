Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) a $15.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Asante Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.68.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. 3,381,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.