Credits (CS) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, CoinBene and Tidex. During the last week, Credits has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $1.95 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00036586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,077,824 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, WazirX, Tidex, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

