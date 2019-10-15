Crispr Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,785. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,665 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

