Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRON. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

Cronos Group stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$8.47 and a 52 week high of C$32.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

