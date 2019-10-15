Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $101.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $1,776,000.

