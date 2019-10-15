Cryptopay Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $3,373.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

