CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.10 ($54.77).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EVD traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.10 ($61.74). The stock had a trading volume of 138,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 1-year high of €53.05 ($61.69).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

