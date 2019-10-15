CyrusOne Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

