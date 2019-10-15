DA Davidson Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.62. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.