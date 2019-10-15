Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $33.70 on Monday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 569,000 shares of company stock worth $15,258,760.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

