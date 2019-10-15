David Powers Sells 2,500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at $15,368,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $104.47 and a one year high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 556,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,795 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

