DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 755,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,483. The company has a market cap of $461.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.80. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after buying an additional 2,480,560 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

