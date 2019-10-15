Deutsche Bank Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,150

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,178.14 ($15.39).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,020.97.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,323 shares of company stock worth $1,285,349.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

