Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.15 ($19.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €14.95 ($17.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.14 and a 200-day moving average of €16.65. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.