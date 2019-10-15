Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 138.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.