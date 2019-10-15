DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an overweight rating to an equal rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,078. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $131.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.