DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.75 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and $2.75 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $14.42 or 0.00172642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, BigONE and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01038435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00090572 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, AirSwap, Gate.io, BigONE, Liqui, Cobinhood, Huobi, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

