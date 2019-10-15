Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.20

Shares of Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$8.20 ($5.82) and last traded at A$8.15 ($5.78), with a volume of 648808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.11 ($5.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$7.68 and a 200-day moving average of A$7.49.

Get Downer EDI alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other Downer EDI news, insider Grant Fenn 213,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. Also, insider Peter Watson purchased 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.90 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.10 ($35,460.35).

Downer EDI Company Profile (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.