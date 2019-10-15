Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 1,877,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,917. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $289,025.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,472. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 491,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

