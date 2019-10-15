Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.11.

DUK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 869.5% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

