DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $28.03. DXC Technology shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 1,060,639 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,982,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,639,000 after purchasing an additional 626,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 250,137.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 352,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

