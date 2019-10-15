Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,770.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $480,240.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,311.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of DT opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

