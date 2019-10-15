eBoost Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $441.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. eBoost has a market cap of $253,262.00 and $441.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, eBoost has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00681197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012450 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000745 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

