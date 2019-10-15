Education Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, Gate.io and Livecoin. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $14,690.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

