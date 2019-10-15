Elixir Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Elixir has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elixir token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin. Elixir has a market capitalization of $23,244.00 and $106.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elixir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01128532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elixir

Elixir launched on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,494,464 tokens. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.