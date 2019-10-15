Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 21.4%

Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO)’s share price fell 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 373,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 354% from the average session volume of 82,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

