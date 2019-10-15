Emerson Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,944. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.