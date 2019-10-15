Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DEx.top, Coinsuper and Kucoin. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00874391 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,310,543 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex, DEx.top, Upbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinall, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

