Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Envista stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. Envista has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000 in the last 90 days.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

