Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MEDNAX Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MD stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at $329,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fernandez acquired 122,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $2,613,432.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,648.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MEDNAX by 40.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,457,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 116.3% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 41.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 79.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 802,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 355,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

