Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vista Outdoor Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $2,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.