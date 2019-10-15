Esportbits Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Esportbits has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $14,685.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Esportbits has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Esportbits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00226886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.01120150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Esportbits Profile

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts. Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

