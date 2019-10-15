ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

