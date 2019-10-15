EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $412,453.00 and $657,110.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00065787 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00401658 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000232 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008857 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,718,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,718,402 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

