Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOLS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,265. Evolus has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

