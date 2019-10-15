Exane Derivatives Acquires 229 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $124,387,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $368,457.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,156. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

