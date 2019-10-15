Exane Derivatives Acquires 62,300 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR makes up about 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at $113,445,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 73.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 11,689,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,933 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at $33,770,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 63.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,924,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 104.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,651 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 610,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,702,554. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

