Exane Derivatives Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.