Exane Derivatives Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Paypal were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 286,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.