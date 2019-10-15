Exane Derivatives Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Nucor were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

