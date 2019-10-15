Exane Derivatives Sells 2,223 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 35.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 102,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $710,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $224,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,255. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

