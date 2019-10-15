Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Exfo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of EXF opened at C$5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million and a P/E ratio of -111.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.24. Exfo has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.70.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

