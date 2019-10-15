Exosis (EXO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,882.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $54,670.00 and approximately $23,882.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,197.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.31 or 0.02201446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.05 or 0.02710981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00669105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00452383 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 442,194 coins and its circulating supply is 277,194 coins.

The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

