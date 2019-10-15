Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10,920.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $627,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $372,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 71,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

